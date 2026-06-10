Elvish Yadav And Simrat Kaur Randhawa Win Hearts In New Music Video ‘Sadi Sun’

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has returned with a new music video that quickly attracted attention from viewers after its release on YouTube. The video premiered at 11 a.m. IST on Tuesday and received a strong response from fans within a short period of time.

The music video features actress Simrat Kaur Randhawa alongside Elvish Yadav. The song is sung by Harsh Nussi, who has also worked on the lyrics and music with Deep Klair. The project has been directed by Satti Dhillon and combines romance, music and Punjabi dance sequences.

The track includes emotional lyrics such as “Akhiyan nal akhiyan mila te sahi”, which form an important part of the song’s theme. The music video focuses on the chemistry between the lead pair while also featuring colorful visuals and energetic dance performances. The combination of romantic storytelling and traditional Punjabi elements has helped the song connect with viewers.

Soon after its release, the music video began gaining traction online. Within an hour of its debut, it had crossed 56,000 views and received more than 17,000 likes on YouTube. The early response reflected the strong interest among Elvish Yadav’s followers, many of whom shared clips and reactions across social media platforms.

Fans were particularly enthusiastic about Elvish Yadav’s appearance and performance in the video. Several viewers commented that the content reminded them of his earlier style, with many describing it as a return to his “old form.” Others praised his familiar Haryanvi energy, which has played a major role in building his popularity over the years.

Elvish Yadav gained nationwide recognition after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 and has continued to expand his presence across digital platforms through music videos, online content and public appearances. His large fan base often plays a significant role in driving engagement for his projects shortly after release.

With a combination of romantic visuals, Punjabi music and a well known cast, the latest release has generated considerable attention online. The strong initial numbers suggest that the song has found an audience among both Elvish Yadav’s supporters and viewers who enjoy Punjabi music videos.

As reactions continue to come in, the music video is expected to remain a topic of discussion among fans in the coming days.