Taylor Swift Celebrates Toy Story Legacy With Special Performance

Taylor Swift recently attended a special Toy Story event in Los Angeles, where she shared a memorable moment with Tom Hanks. A longtime fan of the animated franchise, Swift brought along her original Toy Story VHS tape and asked Hanks to sign it. The actor, who has voiced Woody throughout the series, responded with a lighthearted joke, suggesting that a VHS player should also be placed in the Smithsonian because of how rare the format has become.

The interaction quickly caught the attention of fans, especially those who grew up watching Toy Story during its early years. Swift has often spoken about her love for the franchise, making the moment particularly meaningful for both the singer and longtime followers of the films.

The event also marked another important moment for Swift as she performed her recently released Jessie inspired song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” live for the audience. The track draws inspiration from Jessie, one of the most popular characters in the Toy Story series. Her performance added a musical element to the celebration and highlighted her connection to the franchise she has admired for years.

Taylor Swift performs ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for the first time at the ‘Toy Story 5’ premiere.



(🎥: @TheWrap)pic.twitter.com/eBi2zk6v5u — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 10, 2026

During the event, Swift was also seen posing for photographs with several members of the Toy Story cast, including Tim Allen and Joan Cusack. Allen is known for voicing Buzz Lightyear, while Cusack has voiced Jessie in the films. Their appearance together celebrated the long running success of the franchise and its lasting impact on audiences around the world.

The upcoming Toy Story film is directed by Andrew Stanton and brings back familiar characters such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang. This new chapter introduces a fresh challenge as the toys face a villain connected to modern technology, creating a story that explores the growing influence of tech in children’s lives.

The film continues the adventures of the beloved characters while introducing a new conflict for them to overcome. With returning cast members, familiar faces and a story that combines nostalgia with contemporary themes, the latest installment aims to connect with both longtime fans and younger audiences.

The new Toy Story film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 19.