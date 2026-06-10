Alpha Teaser Shows How Alia Bhatt Became A Deadly Operative

Yash Raj Films has released the first teaser of Alpha, giving viewers a look at the background story of Alia Bhatt’s character and her journey into the world of espionage. The teaser focuses on her early years, intense training and transformation into a highly skilled operative. It also introduces audiences to a secret program designed to create the next generation of elite soldiers.

The teaser begins on the character’s 18th birthday as she celebrates with her “baba”, played by Bobby Deol, at a restaurant. What initially appears to be a simple family moment quickly takes an unexpected turn when he assigns her a dangerous mission on the 34th floor of the hotel. This moment becomes an important step in her path toward becoming a covert operative.

As the teaser progresses, it introduces Alpha, a highly classified training program created to prepare recruits for some of the toughest missions. The program pushes participants through demanding physical and mental challenges, testing their strength, discipline and ability to perform under pressure. The footage suggests that Alia Bhatt’s character has been part of this system from a very young age.

Through a series of flashbacks, viewers see Bobby Deol’s character guiding and training her over the years. These scenes highlight how she was prepared for a life filled with danger, secrecy and high risk assignments. The teaser follows her growth from a young trainee into a skilled operative capable of handling difficult situations.

Several action sequences are featured throughout the teaser. Alia Bhatt is shown fighting multiple opponents, engaging in close combat, riding a motorcycle and carrying out challenging missions. The action scenes indicate that the film will place a strong focus on combat and espionage.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in key roles. The film is being described as the first female led installment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

The film has experienced several release date changes. It was originally planned for release in 2025 before being moved to April 2026. Yash Raj Films later announced 10th July 2026 as the release date. However, the schedule has now been revised once again, and Alpha is set to release in cinemas on 3rd July 2026.