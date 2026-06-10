Jacob Elordi Sets Out On A Dangerous Mission In The Dog Stars Trailer

The trailer and poster for The Dog Stars have been released, offering a first look at director Ridley Scott’s upcoming thriller. Based on Peter Heller’s bestselling novel, the film is set in a post apocalyptic world where survival has become a daily struggle and people are forced to make difficult choices.

The story follows Hig, played by Jacob Elordi, a young pilot trying to survive in a world that has been devastated by an unknown catastrophe. Living in isolation, Hig shares a remote homestead with Bangley, a military survivalist played by Josh Brolin. Together, they have built a system that helps them stay alive despite the harsh and dangerous conditions around them.

However, Hig’s life changes when he receives a mysterious radio transmission. Believing it could be a sign that other survivors are still out there, he decides to leave the safety of his home and travel into unfamiliar territory. His journey becomes a search not only for answers but also for hope, human connection and a better future.

The film features a strong ensemble cast that includes Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Guy Pearce alongside Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin. The screenplay has been written by Mark L. Smith and is based on the novel by Peter Heller.

The Dog Stars is produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith and Cliff Roberts. Executive producers on the project include Lily Brooks Dalton, Brandon Scott Smith, Peter Heller and Aidan Elliott.

Known for directing several acclaimed films across different genres, Ridley Scott brings this adaptation to the screen with a focus on survival, human relationships and the challenges of living in a world that has been forever changed. While the film explores the dangers of a collapsed society, it also looks at the importance of hope and the desire to find meaning even in difficult circumstances.

Produced by 20th Century Studios, The Dog Stars is scheduled to release exclusively in Indian cinemas on 28th August 2026.