Dhamaal 4 Unveils New Gold Logo And Confirms July 2026 Release

The makers of Dhamaal 4 have shared a new update about the upcoming comedy film, revealing its official gold themed logo and confirming that the movie will now arrive in theatres on 10th July 2026. The announcement comes after audiences were recently introduced to the familiar Dhamaal gang, setting the stage for another adventure centered around a treasure hunt.

The fourth installment in the popular comedy franchise brings back several well known faces from the series. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra. Joining them are Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

The film follows the franchise’s trademark style of comedy, featuring larger than life characters, humorous situations and a storyline built around chaos and confusion. This time, the story is expected to revolve around the gang’s biggest treasure hunt yet, leading to a series of comic situations and unexpected twists.

Over the years, the Dhamaal series has built a strong fan following because of its light hearted humour and family friendly entertainment. With the return of the original cast members along with several new additions, Dhamaal 4 is expected to continue the legacy of the franchise while offering audiences a fresh adventure.

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T Series in association with Devgn Films. It is a T Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios production. The producers of the film are Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Dhamaal 4 is scheduled to release in cinemas on 10th July 2026.