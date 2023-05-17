scorecardresearch
Manushi Chhillar debuts Cannes red carpet in fairytale white gown

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar recently walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar recently walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, she chose a lovely white dress by Fovari. The dramatic white dress had a lace bodice and trail that swept the floor behind her.

She completed her look with a statement neck piece. Speaking on the occasion, Manushi said, “As an artist, I know first-hand the importance of having a platform to showcase one’s work and to be heard on a global stage. I am excited to be part of a movement that is empowering the next generation of creative talent.”

The actress attended the prestigious film festival as a part of her association with Walkers & Co.

“I am honoured to represent Walkers & Co at the Cannes Film Festival and to be part of a community that is committed to supporting emerging talent from the creator community”, she added.

The actress’s white gown came with off-shoulder details, corset details, a plunging neckline and a white tulle long train featuring frill details throughout.

