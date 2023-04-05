scorecardresearch
Navya Naveli Nanda sports nerdy look as she walks to board flight at Mumbai airport

Navya Naveli Nanda was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving the city on Wednesday.

By Agency News Desk
Navya Naveli Nanda, the grand-daughter of veteran Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving the city on Wednesday.

Navya, who is known for her streaming podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, chose a nerdy look for the outing.

She sported an olive coloured graphic t-shirt paired with loose fitted jeans, celadon coloured jacket and canvas shoes. She left her tresses open and rounded up her look with a pair of spectacles.

Meanwhile, Navya’s podcast tossed aside the generational gap through the course of 10 episodes, as the women of the Bachchan family indulge in leg pulling and banter even as they covered a wide range of topics, such as financial independence, menstrual health, mental health, parenting and love.

