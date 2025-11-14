A Taste of Nostalgia: Priyanka Chopra Revisits Favorite Goa Eatery

Priyanka Chopra added a charming detour to her recent India trip with a nostalgic stop at Pousada by the Beach, a beloved beachfront restaurant in Goa’s Calangute. Returning after seven years, the actor carved out time from her packed professional schedule to unwind, enjoy a quiet meal and savour her favourite Goan desserts.

The restaurant shared a warm video on Instagram capturing Priyanka seated inside the cosy seaside property. Dressed in a breezy yellow off-shoulder dress and dark sunglasses, she appeared relaxed and cheerful while chatting with the staff. Owner Neville personally welcomed her and presented a trio of classic Goan desserts—coconut pancake, serradurra and bebinca. As he introduced each dish, he fondly recalled her previous visit in 2018. Priyanka, smiling warmly, expressed her delight, saying, “Thank you. I’m so happy to be back,” before posing for a photo with him.

In its caption, the restaurant wrote: “After 7 long years, she’s back — Priyanka Chopra! That 2018 photo with Priyanka & Nick Jonas marked a beautiful turning point in our journey. Forever thankful for the growth, memories, and magic we’ve shared along the way.” Fans reacted enthusiastically, thrilled to see Priyanka return to a spot they also cherish. One user commented, “Awesome to know that our favourite is also PC’s favourite,” while others recalled her earlier visit with Nick Jonas and family, noting the restaurant’s popularity among celebrities.

Priyanka first visited Pousada by the Beach in 2018 with Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra and close relatives. This marks her second known visit to the iconic eatery.

The actor is currently in India for an event linked to her upcoming film GlobeTrotter, where she plays a pivotal role. She is also set to make her Telugu film debut as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s GlobeTrotter, starring opposite Mahesh Babu. Internationally, Priyanka has a busy slate, including her return as Nadia Sinh in Citadel Season 2 and her lead role in The Bluff, portraying a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.