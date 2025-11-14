Cardi B Welcomes Baby No. 4 with NFL Star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has welcomed her fourth child—and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs—marking a joyful new chapter in her life. The rapper announced the news on Instagram with a striking clip of herself in a sleek black outfit, confidently walking toward the camera. Alongside the video, she revealed to her fans that she has brought a “new baby into her world.”

Following her announcement, reports surfaced that Stefon Diggs was present during the delivery, which reportedly took place last week. Cardi expressed that the arrival of her baby has given her renewed motivation to focus on her health and happiness, calling her little one “another reason” to become the best version of herself. Cardi and the NFL star began dating earlier this year after she ended her seven-year relationship with Offset.

In a heartfelt message, Cardi reflected on the transition she’s experiencing. “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it,” she wrote. She celebrated releasing new music, a new album, and now welcoming a new baby—each pushing her toward growth and self-love. “This next chapter is Me vs Me,” she continued, explaining she is preparing for tour, focusing on her body and mind, and promising fans an unforgettable performance. “I’ve learned, I’ve healed, and I’m loving the woman I’ve become.”

A source told TMZ that “Cardi gave birth to the baby boy last week,” adding that Diggs, the New England Patriots star receiver, was by her side for the birth.

Also Read: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s Feud Just Crossed a Line: Insults Get Personal

Cardi first announced her pregnancy during a September interview with Gayle King, sharing how empowered she felt working while expecting. The rapper shares three children—Kulture, Wave, and Blossom—with ex-partner Offset. Diggs has two children from previous relationships.