Ariana Grande Drops Subtle Hint About Ethan Slater: Is Love Still Blooming?

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater continue to stay in the spotlight, whether for romance speculation or breakup rumours, but despite the constant buzz, the couple remains strong. Although they maintained some distance during the Wicked: For Good press tour, insiders confirm their relationship is very much intact. At Monday’s UK premiere, witnesses reported seeing the two holding hands and sharing affectionate moments backstage, even as they posed apart in group photos.

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE that their bond is “the real deal.” The insider shared that both stars are juggling hectic schedules, yet remain deeply supportive of each other and are excited for the world to finally see their new film. Grande also posted a series of photos from the London premiere on Instagram, including a sweet moment with Slater and snapshots with her parents Joan and Ed, brother Frankie, director Jon M. Chu, co-star Cynthia Erivo, and stylist Law Roach. She simply captioned the post, “Thank you, London.”

TMZ reported another insider’s reassurance that “everything’s great between them,” adding that even with demanding workloads, they always make time for one another. The source explained that Grande’s homebody nature contributes to why they are rarely spotted at public outings, noting that the couple prefers to keep attention on their work rather than their private lives.

Grande has previously pushed back against tabloid scrutiny. Last year, rumours swirled that she and Slater began dating before ending their previous relationships, but it was later clarified that their romance started only after both had separated from their spouses. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Grande described the intense media attention as hurtful but predictable, given the major life changes she experienced during the film’s long production period. She also praised Slater’s character, calling him someone with “the best heart.”

Also Read: Ariana Grande Faces Threats After Missing Brazil Premiere of Wicked: For Good

Grande and Slater first met in late 2022 on the set of Wicked, where she plays Glinda and he portrays Boq.