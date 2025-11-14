One Direction fans are abuzz with speculation following rumours that Zayn Malik might be rejoining the band nearly a decade after his departure. The chatter began after a minor update appeared on the group’s company page, PPM Music Limited, sparking theories about a possible comeback.

Zayn left One Direction in 2015 to focus on his solo career, insisting there was no falling out with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, or the late Liam Payne. Recent claims suggested that he had been reinstated as a director of PPM Music Limited, fuelling excitement among fans. However, official Government House records show Zayn’s director role ended in 2016, and the other members are no longer listed either. Aside from a routine address update, there is no evidence to indicate a reunion is in the works.

The confusion intensified after a report by The Sun, but closer inspection of company filings clarified the situation: the only recent activity related to Zayn is an administrative address change, not a new position. A music industry source told a portal, “While heartbreaking, Liam’s passing has brought them together. He was the biggest cheerleader for a reunion. PPM was the original company they set up when they appeared on the show. The name stands for Princess Park Manor, the private gated complex they moved into after winning the show. Since Liam’s passing, the boys have been in contact.”

Government House records confirm that all four members—Malik, Styles, Horan, and Tomlinson—resigned from their roles at PPM Music Limited as of December 31, 2022. Zayn’s tenure had already ended years earlier, shortly after he left the band.

Despite the uncertainty about a reunion, the former members remain connected. All four attended Liam Payne’s funeral outside London last year, and in October, Malik and Tomlinson announced a collaboration on a Netflix project, though a release date has not yet been revealed.

While fans continue to dream of a full One Direction reunion, current records suggest Zayn’s comeback remains just speculation.