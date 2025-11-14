Shehnaaz Gill Radiates Joy: Ikk Kudi’s Success Has Her Beaming

Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying a career high with her latest Punjabi film, Ikk Kudi, as it continues to enthral audiences and do steady business at the box office. The appreciation of the film has come solely through word of mouth, with viewers praising its emotional tale, impactful performances, and socially relevant message. Ikk Kudi has cut across age groups, making it one of the most talked-about Punjabi films this year.

Shehnaaz is grateful for the overwhelming response to her film and expressed heartfelt thankfulness through a series of new Instagram pictures. The actress shared her excitement on Instagram, wearing a red sweatshirt and black faded jeans paired with white sneakers, as she posed beneath a tree surrounded by fallen leaves. She captioned the post, “Ikk Kudi is so blessed and happy because she got so much love and support from the audience. Ikk Kudi is running successfully,” adding a red heart emoji. She gave a perfect touch to her post with Talwinder’s Khayaal, as it simply reflected the emotional essence of the film.

Early estimates by Sacnilk indicate that Ikk Kudi has shown commendable box office resilience as it has collected approximately Rs 3.51 crore India net in the first 14 days. Previously, Shehnaaz shared the poster of the film’s success globally, stating it had managed to earn Rs 10.10 crore worldwide in just 10 days – thanking the fans.

Helmed by Amarjit Singh, Ikk Kudi features Shehnaaz as a young woman who gets into an arranged marriage, only to find out that her fiancé might be hiding a critical truth. Determined to learn the truth, she embarks upon a journey of self-discovery, full of twists, emotional revelations, and personal growth. Critics and audiences have lauded Shehnaaz for delivering one of her most genuine and layered performances.

This film is also a milestone in Shehnaaz’s career as it marks her debut as a producer. The ensemble cast features Sukhi Chahal, Udaybir Sandhu, Gurjazz Juss, and Balwinder Bullet. Ikk Kudi has firmed up Shehnaaz Gill’s position as a rising star in Punjabi cinema with both critical and commercial acclaim.