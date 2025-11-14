Paris Jackson’s Legal Battle Takes a Hit: MJ Estate Executors Win Big

Paris Jackson has encountered a setback in her ongoing legal dispute with the executors of her father Michael Jackson’s estate. A retired judge, Mitchell L. Beckloff, recently reviewed her latest petition in Los Angeles and ruled that certain parts could not move forward. The decision sided with estate executors John Branca and John McClain, who argued that portions of Paris’ filing relied on the estate’s own legal documents and cited California’s anti-SLAPP law, designed to halt meritless lawsuits.

The court’s ruling gives the executors a minor procedural advantage, but Paris’ team emphasized that the core issues in her petition remain intact. Her representatives said the decision addresses technical points only and does not diminish the concerns she has raised about how Branca and McClain manage the estate. A spokesperson told People, “This order is limited to minor procedural issues and does not change the facts: the pattern of behaviour displayed by the executors and their attorneys raises significant red flags, and Paris will continue working to ensure her family is treated fairly. We will be submitting an updated filing shortly.”

Paris had requested the court to revisit a 2010 rule allowing executors to pay their attorneys immediately without court approval. She sought permission to review and authorize legal compensation and reimbursements for 2019 through 2023 within 90 days. Her filing criticized Branca and McClain for making payments that bypass proper oversight, including large lawyer fees and gifts of up to $250,000, while delays of more than five years made it difficult for the heirs—Paris, Prince, and Bigi—to track the estate’s finances and participate in decision-making.

Judge Beckloff allowed some of her concerns to remain, including issues around slow filings, lawyer bill oversight, and the heirs’ access to information, while removing points drawn from the estate’s protected court documents. The court also confirmed that the estate can continue receiving payment for its legal fees.

Since Michael Jackson’s passing in 2009, his estate has been involved in numerous legal battles, with this latest dispute highlighting ongoing tensions between the heirs and the executors