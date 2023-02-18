scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

Nikita Rawal said that she chose to preserve her healthier eggs for later use so that she can pursue her career and then start a family.

By News Bureau

Nikita Rawal, who was seen in ‘Black & White’ and ‘Amma Ki Boli’, said that she chose to preserve her healthier eggs for later use so that she can have best of both worlds – pursue her career and then start a family.

The actress said: “In this day and age where career takes priority for all, men and women, it has become quite necessary for a step like this. It gives us an opportunity to have a choice, and have the best of both worlds. It is a great way for women to build their career and then start a family and give 100 per cent to both.”

She added that egg freezing is a procedure that is helpful not just for working women to opt for having kids later but also helpful for other health reasons.

“I would love to start a family of my own someday and this is an amazing way to ensure that I do not have to lose out on either of the two. Egg Freezing is very important for me as you can be relaxed about when you want to plan your pregnancy and achieve other life goals in peace without worrying about the future. I would also love other women to gain an insight into the nuances of this procedure and become comfortable in approaching the prospect,” she added.

Previous article
'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business
Next article
Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights
This May Also Interest You
News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

News

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

News

Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication

News

Sonu Sood: I don’t think people with emotions can survive in politics

News

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sharad Malhotra is in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri

News

Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right

News

Shania Twain doesn't swear when she's in UK

News

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan participate in intense workshops for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

For music composer Puneet Dixit, '1920' will stay embedded in his memory

News

Could Srikant Tiwari prove better than Michael in solving Farzi (fake) currency case

News

Ed Sheeran plays a homeless drug addict in new action-comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

News

Ajay Devgn – the star for all seasons

News

A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

News

'Heeramandi' teaser promises compelling period drama surrounding courtesans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US