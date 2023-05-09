scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on this date; Fans say Rajneeti se Parineeti tak

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha are all set to get engaged on Saturday, May 13.

By Agency News Desk
A source told IANS: “It (the engagement) is happening. She is getting engaged on Saturday, 13th. The engagement preps are on. Parineeti has already left for Delhi.”

The couple were recently spotted leaving a restaurant after their dinner date. A video was shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport.

From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

5 reasons to watch 'Rosh' – will keep you on the edge of your seat
Sewer workers to have insurance cover in UP
