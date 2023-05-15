scorecardresearch
Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra on their engagement twinning in white dreamy outfits

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement in Delhi was a beautiful story.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra on their engagement
Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra on their engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement in Delhi was a beautiful story.

After the newly engaged couple shared their first official pictures, a new video of the ceremony has surfaced online, giving glimpses of the dreamy decor, the couple’s massive cake, and Parineeti and Raghav singing and dancing together.

They exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

The video also gave a glimpse inside the party venue, which had a white theme with lots of fairly lights and white flowers and greenery.

Raghav and Parineeti share a kiss. We can’t get over this couple cute moments.

Entertainment Today

