Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor have a boy's movie outing with 'Oppenheimer'

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were spotted enjoying the Christopher Nolan directorial 'Oppenheimer' at a special screening

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were spotted enjoying the Christopher Nolan directorial ‘Oppenheimer’. The two ate a fancy dinner and later watched Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece ‘Oppenheimer’ at a special screening in Mumbai, which the two were watching.

In the viral video circulating on social media, shared by Ranbir’s fan club, Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting a casual but very stylish black sweatshirt, matching pants, sneakers and a fancy cap. Arjun Kapoor was also going out in full style wearing black glasses, a woolen cap and black shirt.

Ranbir and Arjun were spotted by the paparazzi leaving the theatre, upon which Ranbir posed for a selfie and even shook hands with some of the journalists and his fans.

A fan account of the actor showed him and Arjun sitting in the theatre chilling, laying back and paying full attention to Nolan’s epic biopic. It’s needless to say that ‘Oppenheimer’ has had everyone s interest, including that of some of the biggest names in Bollywood as the movie has gone housefull across nearly every theatre in India, particularly in the IMAX section.

This may very well make ‘Oppenheimer’ one of the biggest Hollywood releases in India, as the movie went housefull the day it became open for pre-bookings, and filled all seats in theatres on its first day even faster than the likes of ‘Fast X’, ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Barbie’, garnering overwhelmingly positive reception everywhere.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming action thriller film ‘Animal’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 1, 2023 after being postponed from its initial date of August 11, 2023.

‘Animal’ is currently undergoing some changes and improvements in VFX and is in its post-production mode, making changes to its cinematography as well.

Arjun Kapoor on the other hand is shooting for his upcoming noir thriller film ‘The Lady Killer’ along with the movie ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Falaq engage in fiery argument over food
When Tillotama Shome ‘disappeared’ when Anil Kapoor asked for…
