scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram get hitched in close-knit ceremony in Manipur

By Agency News Desk

It’s official. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are now man and wife after the two tied the nuptial knot at Imphal on Wednesday. The couple got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends. Ahead of the wedding, Randeep had expressed his excitement on getting married in Laishram’s Meitei traditions.

The couple took their wedding vows in the Shannapung resort. Randeep performed the rituals wearing a white kurta-pyjama as his wife Lin looked dazzling pretty in a white and pink saree paired with a black blouse. She completed her look with gorgeous gold jewellery.

Randeep and Lin have been in a relationship for a long time. Lin has been a part of films such as ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Rangoon’ and recently in ‘Jaane Jaan’.

Randeep was last seen in ‘Sergeant’. His upcoming film is ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which also marks his directorial debut.

Earlier, Randeep and Lin had announced their marriage on Instagram, saying, “Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends.

“As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful.”

Randeep had also shared that a reception will take place at a later date in Mumbai.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arthur Fils beat Flavio Cobolli in three straight sets
Next article
APC elect new Asian Paralympic Committee Board at 2023 General Assembly
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US