Shah rukh khan’s birthday party pictures with deepika padukone, ranveer singh, alia bhatt, mira rajput

After Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with fans, the actor partied with Bollywood friends such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others.

After Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor shared a bunch of photos from Shah Rukh Khan’s star-studded birthday bash on Thursday, party pictures of many other celebs have surfaced. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt also joined Shah Rukh as he celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2 with a joint party along with his manager Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with the actor.

Deepika wore a silver sequin minidress for the birthday celebration, while Ranveer was in a black suit. Mira Rajput also attended the bash, and posed with Shah Rukh’s longtime manager Pooja Dadlani and their friends in some party pictures. Alia Bhatt and Mira turned up in a black outfits for the party.