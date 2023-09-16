Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar and other girls flaunt their stunning looks on the streets of Toronto

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, with the star cast of their upcoming film Thank You For Coming, flew to Toronto to attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The first pictures of Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi are here, and they show the actors serving head-turning looks in the new photos. Scroll through to see them take over Toronto in their gorgeous ensembles.

Shehnaaz Gill chose a midnight blue strapless midi dress for the photoshoot. It features a corseted bodice, intricate embellishments on the torso, tassels attached to the hem forming a skirt, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

She styled the ensemble with high-heel pumps, dainty ear studs, smoky eyes, on-fleek brows, shimmering highlighter, glossy mauve lip shade, and centre-parted open wavy locks.