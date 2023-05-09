scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been a fitness enthusiast.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a 'zebra crossing' outfit
Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a 'zebra crossing' outfit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been a fitness enthusiast. She is well-known for her fitness routines and diet-conscious plans. Her Instagram account is a treat for all of her followers.

She frequently posts excerpts from her fitness routine which includes yoga, stretches, and occasionally even cardio. Recently, the actress walked a red carpet at an event in Mumbai but was trolled for the same.

Shilpa Shetty was captured in an elegant two piece black and white striped outfit. She accessorised her look with a gold necklace and kept her makeup glam with red lip shade.

The actress smiled and posed for the camera before heading inside the venue of the event. But her OOTD didn’t go down well with the netizens as they resorted to trolling.

One of them wrote, “Zebra in party(laughing and crying emoji)”. Another fan said, “Zebra crossing!”

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team
Next article
IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha is such a phenomenal guy, says Shubman Gill
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

Sports

IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sports

IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha is such a phenomenal guy, says Shubman Gill

Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Technology

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

Technology

Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to bolster Snapdragon's automotive safety tech

Technology

Global tech services sector hits $57 bn in deal activity despite slowdown

Technology

IISER Bhopal team creates organic molecules that emit near-infrared light

Technology

Centre asks ICEA, MAIT to ensure FM Radio is active in all mobile phones

Technology

New Android malware discovered that steals your passwords, 2FA codes

Technology

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 100 cr to boost UPSC test preparation

Sports

IPL 2023: Sooner we forget the loss to Hyderabad, the better it is for us, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Rafael Nadal missing Roland Garros would be brutal for tennis, says Roger Federer

Sports

World Athletics renews Ukraine Fund to support athletes affected by the war

Sports

Ishan Kishan replaces injured K.L Rahul in WTC Final squad; call on Unadkat, Umesh Yadav to be taken later

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US