Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been a fitness enthusiast. She is well-known for her fitness routines and diet-conscious plans. Her Instagram account is a treat for all of her followers.

She frequently posts excerpts from her fitness routine which includes yoga, stretches, and occasionally even cardio. Recently, the actress walked a red carpet at an event in Mumbai but was trolled for the same.

Shilpa Shetty was captured in an elegant two piece black and white striped outfit. She accessorised her look with a gold necklace and kept her makeup glam with red lip shade.

The actress smiled and posed for the camera before heading inside the venue of the event. But her OOTD didn’t go down well with the netizens as they resorted to trolling.

One of them wrote, “Zebra in party(laughing and crying emoji)”. Another fan said, “Zebra crossing!”