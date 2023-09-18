Suhana Khan takes a buggy ride on her vacation

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, gave a glimpse of her recent trip. Suhana Khan shared a picture of herself as well as a video as she spent time amid nature.

Suhana stood on a deck overlooking the ocean at sunset, staring at the horizon. A bright lamp next to a sitting area was seen behind her. Suhana, in the picture, had her back to the camera. She was seen in a sleeveless pink long dress.

Suhana sat inside a buggy with someone as she recorded the clip. As the cart moved, she brushed away her hair and smiled for the camera.

She recorded the video in the late afternoon as she travelled amid the greenery. Suhana didn’t caption the post but added a smiling face with smiling eyes emoji