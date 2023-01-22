scorecardresearch
Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai

By News Bureau

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and her friend Shanaya Kapoor, who are all set to make their debut in acting, posed for a picture with Reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner in Dubai.

Shanaya took to her Instagram stories to share the pictures of the three of them.

Suhana looked gorgeous dressed in a pink mini-dress paired with silver heels whereas Shanaya looked stunning in a fiery red figure-hugging dress. Kendall was dressed in an olive green dress and all three of them smiled at the camera as they posed.

On the acting front, Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ for Netflix. She will star alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina.

Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in ‘Bedhadak’, with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

