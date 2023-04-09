scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has remembered his friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla and shared a throwback picture on social media.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has remembered his friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla and shared a throwback picture on social media. Vidyut took to his Instagram stories, where he posted a picture of him standing next to Sidharth. It seems the picture was taken in the gym as the two are posing next to what seems to be gym equipment.

In the image, Sidharth can be seen in a white T-shirt paired with gray pants while Vidyut is wearing a black cut sleeves T-shirt paired with black pants. The two actors are seen smiling at the camera as they flaunt their muscles.

Sidharth Shukla, who was the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’, breathed his last on September 2, 2021 after a heart attack at the age of 40.

On the work front, Vidyut will next be seen in ‘IB71’, which revolves around a two- front war between Indian intelligence agencies and the Pakistani establishment. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy.

Previous article
Dropbox to end support for its 'Shop' platform
Next article
Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Injured Chahar to be sidelined for extended period, Stokes out for a week, says report

Health & Lifestyle

Roman Republic's legacy and the modern world (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Preetika Chauhan to portray a blind woman in 'Shravani'

News

Jay Bhanushali on hosts getting their due: 'We deserve a little more'

Technology

Google to shut Nest Secure, Dropcam in 2024

Health & Lifestyle

Eye tests conducted for one cr people under T'gana's 'Kanti Velugu'

News

Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'

Technology

Dropbox to end support for its 'Shop' platform

Health & Lifestyle

3 years after first lockdown, Maha sees Covid return, but it's better prepared

Health & Lifestyle

No alarm signals yet in Bengal, but state govt braces for fresh Covid wave

Health & Lifestyle

With positive cases going past 300 daily, Himachal pitches for more vaccines

Health & Lifestyle

India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling (IANS Interview)

News

Soundarya Sharma is training for MMA ‘for something special overseas’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her ‘classic’

Technology

SpaceX's Starship 'ready for launch', says Musk

Health & Lifestyle

15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

Sports

IPL 2023: This is the strength of yellow jersey, says Raina on Rahane's 19-ball fifty for CSK

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US