Walker Blanco’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Ananya Panday Melts Hearts

Ananya Panday rang in her 27th birthday in style, keeping it quiet on a personal level while the social media world went abuzz over a sweet post courtesy of her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco. While she chose to keep things low this year, fans just couldn’t help but notice the sweet interaction between the two that took over social media.

Walker Blanco shared a candid picture of Ananya having the time of her life on an open-roof jeep car safari with a majestic elephant in the background. The caption was simple and affectionate: “Happy Birthday Annie” followed by a red heart emoji. Ananya quickly reposted it on her Instagram Story, adding “Thanks Walkie” with a butterfly emoji, sending fans into a frenzy. The short but charming exchange presented the sweetness in the couple’s chemistry, hence making headlines online almost in no time.

While low-key, Ananya was joined by her close friends and family on her birthday. Filmmaker Karan Johar took a vibrant selfie with Ananya, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor. He captioned the picture, “Me and the girls! And, by the way, Happy Birthday @ananyapanday.” The list also included her cousin Ahaan Panday. Pictures from the event showed an intimate environment, full of laughter, candid moments, and most importantly, enough cake. Ananya herself shared a few pictures to give her followers a sneak peek into her celebration.

Walker Blanco Instagram Story

On the professional front, Ananya isn’t leaving any stone unturned. She is gearing up for her next project, Chand Mera Dil-a romantic drama opposite Lakshya-which has fans awaiting its release.

Also Read: The Perfect Diwali Trio: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Navya Naveli Nanda Shine Together!

For now, however, it’s her understated yet endearing birthday moment with Walker Blanco that has captured everyone’s attention. In fact, the sweet exchange, perfectly complementing her intimate celebration, reflects just the elegance, fun, and effortless relatability that is Ananya.