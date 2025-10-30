Ram Charan’s Rugged Charm Steals Hearts in Peddi BTS Photos from Sri Lanka

Ram Charan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Peddi, and already, his latest look from the film’s sets is the buzz among fans. The actor recently wrapped up shooting in Sri Lanka for the next schedule, and new photos of him have been doing the rounds on the internet, going viral within no time. In the photos, shared by choreographer Jani Master on Instagram, Ram Charan sports long hair with a full-grown beard, giving him a rugged yet stylish avatar. Jani praised the actor, writing, “The hard work and effort Charan Anna is putting into this movie is absolutely phenomenal. Just wait and watch for its impact.” Fans flooded the post with heart emojis, showing their excitement.

Adding to the hype, a behind-the-scenes video of Ram Charan recently went viral on social media in which he is seen doing a dance sequence on the edge of a rocky cliff. The video reportedly from Pune shows the actor performing some complicated moves above a deep drop, and the risk associated prompts fans to appreciate his dedication and stamina.

Peddi, directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, is a sports action drama said to be built around a village cricket tournament. Ram Charan plays the title role in the movie, and Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead. The film also stars prominent actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the movie is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Adding to the excitement factor, the music of the film will be taken care of by none other than the legendary composer A. R. Rahman.

The title glimpse has already created a flutter across the country, promising more than just a sports drama: a story full of action, emotion, and high-voltage cricketing sequences.

On the digital front, Peddi reportedly secured a massive OTT deal worth Rs 130 crore, with the potential to rise by another 20 crore depending on its box office performance. While this hasn’t been officially confirmed, the deal is proof of the strong market appeal of the film and the anticipation among fans.