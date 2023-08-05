scorecardresearch
Here are some B-Town besties who have redefined friendship in Hindi film industries

At a time where there is cut-throat competition in Hindi cinema, there have been some names who have set friendship goals that go beyond box-office rivalry.

At a time where there is cut-throat competition in Hindi cinema, there have been some names who have set friendship goals that go beyond box-office rivalry. With Friendship Day (7th August) all set to be celebrated on Sunday, here are a few names that have redefined friendship goals in the Hindi film industry. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

Apart from working in blockbusters such as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ and even the Karan Johar produced ‘Dear Zindagi’, the filmmaker and the superstar have been friends for over years. The two have been a pillar of support for each other during the crests and troughs in their journey.

Karan Johar and Kajol

They too have worked together in several hit projects including ‘Diwale Dulhania Le Jaayengay’, where the filmmaker was seen sharing screen space with the actress and Shah Rukh Khan. The two when together are at a giggle fest and their appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’ is a testament to that. Their friendship too saw a rocky phase due to a dispute however, they managed to overcome that and till today are thick friends.

Alia Bhatt and Akanksha Ranjan

They are childhood besties. They met in school and have been inseparable since then. From going on vacations together to doing a show ‘How well do you know your best friend’, they have done almost everything. Akanksha was seen having tears of joy when Alia got married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Without any rivalry or insecurity, their friendship is authentic to the T. Kareena and Amrita have been friends since school. They have been thickest friends even though their journey has been different. They keep updating about their get-togethers and parties on social media with their fans.

Vidyut Jammwal and late Siddharth Shukla

From training together to spending time together, Vidyut and Siddharth were the closest friends. The action hero was in tears when he lost his friend in September 2021 post which he even paid a heart-wrenching tribute to him. In his tribute, Vidyut had said: “Sidharth Shukla has been my best friend because I’ve never had a friend like him.”

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

They are known as the awesome-threesome. They can practically be called sisters as they have grown up together. Their families are close too. All the three are here to take over Hindi cinema as Ananya has already made her debut with ‘Student Of The Year 2’ in 2019, Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, and Shanaya will be seen stepping into the industry with ‘Bedhadak’.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli

Ayushmann and Rochak, who is a music composer in the industry, have been friends since the eighth grade. From making music together, to standing by each other, they have never left each others’ side. In 2020, Ayushmann had made a post about Rochak in social media. The picture featured the two from their college days and the duo were seen sporting a bald look. Ayushmann had then said they “speak almost every second day.”

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

To be honest, they are two friends that every group needs. Funny, goofy and a laugh riot together is how one can define them. From starring together in a film to getting roasted for a charity – they have done it all together.

Tiger Shroff and Rinzing Denzongpa

Tiger and Rinzing, who is the son of veteran star Danny Denzongpa, have been childhood buddies. A photo from their childhood days had surfaced online and their physical transformation dropped jaws.

6
