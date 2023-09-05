Teachers Day: From his mom to Rahul Dravid, 5 teacher's who impacted Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is known for ‘Lootera’, ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’ and ‘Mirzapur’, has revealed the 5 most impactful teachers who have played an important role in shaping him up, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Tuesday.

These teachers include his Hindi professor, his mother, filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, his school principal and Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid. All of them, whom Vikrant considers his gurus, have been a part of the actor’s journey and have had a profound impact on him.

The actor listed his 5 teachers as he expressed his gratitude towards them.

“1. D.N Singh Sir (My Hindi language professor) Taught me the virtue of discipline. Always taught us that discipline is destiny.

2. My Mother, Meena Massey – Taught me the irony of time. To be kind and gentle. No time ever remains the same. To persist and resist at the same time.”

The actor then spoke about the director of his upcoming film ’12th Fail’, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He said that Vidhu Vinod Chopra taught him to be fearless and honest. To back himself despite pressures & intimidation, to trust his inner voice, and that he’s better than validation.

The actor further mentioned about his school principal, St Anthony High School.

He said, “4. Rev. Anil Rego (School Principal -St Anthony High School) – To go beyond ‘just-enough’. To not be complacent. And also the first person to push me towards performing arts. And here I am.

5. Rahul Dravid (Indian Cricketer) – Words wouldn’t be enough. He taught a whole generation the virtue of being steadfast like a ‘wall’. True aggression does not lie in words, but actions. A true stoic. My living example of Marcus Aurelius.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant who recently grabbed eyeballs with his special appearance in ‘Made In Heaven 2′, has ’12th Fail’ and ‘Sector 36’ in the pipeline.