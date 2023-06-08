scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt says the film, despite its 'horror' tag, is not just another horror film, but it has an emotional family drama woven into it.

By Agency News Desk
'1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt, who has written the upcoming “1920: Horrors of the Heart”, says the film, despite its ‘horror’ tag, is not just another horror film, but it has an emotional family drama woven into it. Known for his ground-breaking films such as “Saaransh”, “Arth”, and “Naam”, Bhatt last wrote “Hamari Adhuri Kahaani”.

Talking about the “1920” sequel, the writer-director said: “The film is an emotional family drama woven with horror. We have narrated the story around a family drama. People will see and will relate to it as there is a mother, father, sister, all relations in the film.”

Bhatt added: “Vikram (Bhatt, the producer) and I together have an experience of 90 years. We are bringing our experience together on screen and now we have given the onus to the younger generation to take it forward. I feel at a time like this, post-Covid, to bring a non-star film to theatres and that too in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is a big win and I want to congratulate Vikram for that.”

Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna makes her directorial debut with the movie.

“1920: Horrors of the Heart”, the fourth film in the 1920 franchise, features “Balika Vadhu” star Avika Gor, model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, and TV and film actress Barkha Bisht Sengupta. It hits screens on June 23.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after Siraj four-fer bowls out Australia for 467
Next article
Harman to Tejaswini, B'wood actors who've got a second life on OTT
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Conversion via app case shows how children get swayed by virtual world

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after bowling out Australia for 469 (Ld)

Sports

WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root's record of most Test centuries against India (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

New FDA approved antiviral shows promise for kidney transplant patients

News

Harman to Tejaswini, B'wood actors who've got a second life on OTT

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after Siraj four-fer bowls out Australia for 467

Health & Lifestyle

High carb & fat food 'silently' driving fatty liver disease in India: Experts

Sports

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India storm into semis with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

Health & Lifestyle

NMC renews 5-yr recognition for two TN govt medical colleges

News

Himanshu Malhotra says 'Mauka Ya Dhokha' pushed him out of comfort zone

Sports

French Open: Miyu Kato, Tim Puetz clinch mixed doubles title

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: 'We'll do everything possible to win the tournament', says Stimac ahead of opener against Mongolia

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Siraj picks four-fer as Australia make 469 in first innings against India

News

Alia Bhatt to portray Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in ‘Ramayana’

Health & Lifestyle

SC notice to UP on bail plea of octogenarian jailed in 4-decade-old milk adulteration case

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid can impact fatigue, quality of life worse than some cancers: Study

Sports

Singapore Open: India's campaign ends with Srikanth's round of 16 loss (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Indian-origin nurse charged in death of 7-year-old in UK hospital

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US