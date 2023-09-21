scorecardresearch
5 years of ‘Manto’: Nawazuddin shares trick behind playing titular role

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ and many more, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of his biographical film ‘Manto’, in which he starred in the titular role of prominent Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto.

The actor shared that to essay the character in its full glory, the trick was to tap into the honesty in himself.

“When one speaks the truth, and is honest, he starts to get closer to the character of Manto. Because, when I got into the character of Manto, I thought that if Nawaz had to become Manto, he would have to start speaking honestly. And that way, the characterisation of Manto will be easy,” the actor told IANS.

Written and directed by Nandita Das, ‘Manto’ also starred Tahir Raj Bhasin playing the 1940s Hindi film superstar Shyam Chadda.

Shyam was Manto’s friend, confidant, and inspiration for a number of stories. Rasika Dugal played the role of Manto’s wife, Safia.

IANS

