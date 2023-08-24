scorecardresearch
69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' feted with Best Hindi Film honour

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s film ‘Sardar Udham’ starring Vicky Kaushal has been honoured with Best Hindi Film at the 69th National Film Awards. 

The award event is being held in the National capital on Wednesday.

The film also was named in the Best Production design, Best Cinematography, the Best Costume Design and Best Audiography category.

‘Sardar Udham’ is a biographical historical drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar, and produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.

Based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

The film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu.

The film was also noted for its realistic portrayal of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, being depicted in an extended and graphic sequence.

