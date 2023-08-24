scorecardresearch
8 roles that prove Ayushmann Khurrana is versatile

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor known for not just his versatility but also his knack of taking up quirky, impactful roles, hitting sixes in the film industry since debut

By Editorial Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor known for not just his versatility but also his knack of taking up quirky, impactful roles. Ayushmann Khurrana has been hitting sixes in the film industry since he debuted. Ayushmann is back in yet another jaw dropping role in the upcoming comedy drama ‘Dream Girl 2’. A sequel to ‘Dream Girl’, Ayushmann plays a double role and takes his character’s alter ego Pooja to the next level in this movie that’s sure to leave you in splits.

He is one of the most highly versatile actors of B-Town and is known for taking up unique roles. From playing the insecure, prematurely bald Bala to being the badass cop Ayan Ranjan, Ayushmann has entertained his audience endlessly. He is back in yet another quirky role that will make the audience’s jaws drop in the upcoming comedy-drama Dream Girl 2.

If you don’t already know, the first part of Dream Girl was a hit for its funny take on the concept of catfishing. Things will be a few notches crazier in the second part, which will be releasing on 25th August 2023 on big screens.

But before you meet Ayushman’s crazy avatar in Dream Girl 2, here are a few of his most iconic and quirky past roles that left us in awe of his acting prowess.

Vicky Arora in Vicky Donor

Ayushmann’s entry into showbiz was a super success with Vicky Donor. The film revolves around the topic of sperm donation and infertility. His portrayal of Vicky was a hit among the audiences, making him an instant fan favourite.

Prem Prakash Tiwari in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

In this film, Ayushmann plays the role of Prem, who initially struggles to accept his overweight wife. The two eventually get close when they participate together in a race. The film addressed body image issues and self-acceptance. Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar were highly praised for their performances.

Mudit Sharma in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Ayushmann is no stranger to playing roles that explore the concept of sexuality. In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he played the role of Mudit, a young man struggling with erectile dysfunction. The film focused on the stigma around sexual health and taboos, with Ayushmann’s character driving conversations on this sensitive topic.

Akash Saraf in Andhadhun

In this thriller-comedy, Ayushmann played a faux blind pianist, Akash, who becomes embroiled in a series of mysterious events. Ayushmann as Akash had us on the edge of our seats throughout the film. The movie received critical acclaim and showcased his versatility as an actor.

Nakul Kaushik in Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is one of the most refreshing films of Bollywood as it amusingly highlights the quirks of late pregnancies and parenthood. Ayushmann portrayed a young man, Nakul, who grapples with embarrassment and societal judgments when he learns that his mother is pregnant.

IPS Officer Ayan Ranjan in Article 15

While Ayushmann is known to tackle social stigma through his roles, he does them comically. So, people were pleasantly surprised to see the serious character of IPS Officer Ayan Ranjan. The movie sheds light on caste-based discrimination and corruption in rural India. Ayushmann, no surprise, awed us with his portrayal of a justice-driven badass cop.

Balmukund “Bala” Shukla in Bala

Bala is a movie that focuses on the insecurity almost everyone has, baldness. Ayushmann played the role of Bala, dealing with premature balding and societal pressure related to physical appearance. The film speaks about self-esteem, self-identity and acceptance of oneself.

Karamveer Singh/Pooja in Dream Girl 2

We are sure you are familiar with Pooja, the telephonic companion of many in the film Dream Girl. Pooja is the persona adopted by Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana), who takes up a call centre job to escape financial struggles. Dream Girl 2 takes this a notch higher as Karam, pouring more life into his role of Pooja, transforms into a woman!

Yes, we know Ayushmann is impressive, and we also know we got you curious at the end, but you’ll have to watch Dream Girl 2 to know more.

3
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
