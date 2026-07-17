Aamir Khan Reveals Why Phunsukh Wangdu Was Not Based On Sonam Wangchuk

Aamir Khan has addressed the long standing belief that his character Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots was inspired by education reformer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk. Speaking during a question and answer session at the British Film Institute on July 16, 2026, the actor said the popular assumption is not true. He explained that neither he nor the makers of the film knew about Wangchuk when 3 Idiots was being made.

According to Aamir Khan, director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi had never heard of Sonam Wangchuk before the film’s shooting was completed in 2008. He said the team created the character independently and that there was no connection between Wangchuk and Phunsukh Wangdu during the writing or filming of the movie. His comments came after co star Omi Vaidya recently suggested that the character had been inspired by Wangchuk, a claim that Aamir rejected during the discussion.

While denying the connection between the film and Wangchuk, Aamir also spoke about the activist’s current situation. He expressed concern for Sonam Wangchuk’s health as he continues his 20 day hunger strike in Delhi. The protest is linked to issues surrounding the NEET examination as well as demands related to Ladakh, including statehood and constitutional protections. Aamir said he hopes Wangchuk remains healthy and that his concerns receive proper attention.

🚨 REPORTER : Your film was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. He is on fast.



AAMIR KHAN 🔥🔥 : No, the character in 3 Idiots had nothing to do with Sonam Wangchuk. We didn't even know about him when we were shooting the film.



Aamir stuns CJP 😭😂🔥

pic.twitter.com/QaLS5AIf6p — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) July 16, 2026

The discussion once again brought focus to a debate that has continued for years. After the release of 3 Idiots in 2009, many people believed that Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk because both were known for promoting innovative ideas in education. However, Wangchuk himself has repeatedly said that he was not the inspiration behind the character.

Aamir said it is important to respect Sonam Wangchuk for his work and contributions without linking him to the film unless there is factual evidence. He stressed that Wangchuk’s achievements stand on their own and do not need a connection with 3 Idiots to be recognised. His comments aim to clear up a long standing misunderstanding while also acknowledging Wangchuk’s efforts and expressing concern for his well being during his ongoing protest.