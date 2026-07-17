Ranveer Singh Hides His New Look Ahead Of Pralay Shoot

Ranveer Singh is preparing for an important phase in both his personal and professional life. The actor is reportedly expecting his second child with his wife, Deepika Padukone, and is also getting ready to begin work on his upcoming film Pralay. According to reports, Ranveer will start shooting for director Jai Mehta’s film in August and continue filming until Diwali. After completing this schedule, he is expected to take a paternity break to spend time with his family. Reports also suggest that the film’s production will be paused during this period.

Recently, Ranveer Singh was seen visiting filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s office. Hansal Mehta is the father of Pralay director Jai Mehta. During the visit, Ranveer made sure his appearance remained hidden from photographers. He wore a full face mask along with a cap to avoid revealing his new look for the film. As he left the office, he continued to keep his face covered, leading to speculation that he wanted to keep his character’s look a secret until the makers officially reveal it.

According to reports, Pralay will begin filming in Australia this September. Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has reportedly been cast opposite Ranveer Singh. She was recently seen in Lokah, and Pralay is expected to mark her Hindi film debut. After completing the Australia schedule, Ranveer is likely to step away from work for some time to be with his family following the arrival of his second child.

Pralay is said to be a post apocalyptic thriller set in a dystopian version of Mumbai that has been destroyed by a zombie outbreak. The story follows a married couple trying to survive in the middle of the crisis. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹300 crore, making it the most expensive standalone project of Ranveer Singh’s career so far. The actor is also co producing the film under his production banner, Ma Kasam Films.

The makers have not officially revealed many details about the cast or the complete storyline. However, reports suggest that a major part of the film will be shot in Australia. Earlier, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Ranveer will start shooting for the Jai Mehta directorial in the second half of 2026. The shoot is planned in Australia, and he has already kick-started prep. This is a film that requires intense physical and emotional preparation, given the scale and genre,” the source told the entertainment portal.