Vicky Kaushal’s Sweet Birthday Post For Katrina Kaif Wins Hearts

Vicky Kaushal celebrated Katrina Kaif’s birthday by sharing a heartfelt post that gave fans a rare look at their personal life. On Thursday, the actor posted a candid photograph on Instagram from what appeared to be a simple birthday celebration at home. In the picture, Vicky is seen hugging Katrina tightly while holding a piece of birthday cake in one hand. Katrina is dressed casually in a white top and a denim jacket. She is smiling with her eyes closed as she enjoys the moment. The background is decorated with birthday balloons and a banner that reads “Happy Birthday Katrina,” adding to the warm atmosphere of the celebration.

Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, “Jaan ka janmdin,” along with a red heart emoji. The message translates to “the birthday of my love”. The simple caption quickly caught the attention of fans, who appreciated the couple’s affectionate moment.

Unlike many celebrity couples who regularly post about their relationship on social media, Vicky and Katrina have chosen to keep most of their personal life private. They usually share pictures together only on special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, festivals and family celebrations.

The couple kept their relationship away from the public eye before getting married on December 9, 2021. They tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was conducted with strict privacy, and the couple shared official wedding photographs only after all the ceremonies had been completed.

Since their marriage, both Vicky and Katrina have spoken warmly about each other during interviews but have continued to keep details of their personal life private.

Katrina Kaif began her career in Hindi cinema in the early 2000s. After appearing in films such as Boom and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, she gained wider recognition with Namastey London, which established her as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses.

She later starred in several successful films, including Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and Sooryavanshi.

Apart from commercial films, Katrina has also taken on different kinds of roles. Her performance alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was praised for its subtle and emotional performance.

Outside acting, Katrina has also built a successful business through her cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty, which has become a well known name in the beauty industry.