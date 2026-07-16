Prime Video Drops First Trailer For The Runner Starring Gal Gadot

Prime Video has released the first official trailer for The Runner, giving audiences their first look at the upcoming action thriller starring Gal Gadot. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, the film promises a mix of suspense, action, and emotional drama, with Gadot playing a mother who is forced to make a tough choice.

The trailer introduces Gal Gadot as Maia, a successful lawyer whose life takes a terrifying turn when she receives a call from her son’s phone, but it isn’t him who is speaking. The caller gives Maia an impossible choice: if she wants to see her son alive again, she must kill a star witness related to one of her cases. With her son’s life at stake, Maia is forced to decide how far she’s willing to go to save him.

From that moment, Maia is seen running through busy streets, trying to stay one step ahead while following the caller’s instructions. As the pressure builds, she finds herself trapped in a dangerous game where every decision could mean the difference between life and death.

The trailer keeps the mystery alive by revealing very little about the person behind the kidnapping or the reason Maia has been targeted. Instead, it focuses on building suspense, leaving viewers curious to find how the story unfolds.

The Runner is packed with tense moments and fast-paced action. The trailer also highlights the emotional side of the story. The film is also about a mother who is willing to do anything to save her child, even if it means questioning everything she believes in.

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, The Runner is expected to deliver a suspense-filled thriller with plenty of twists. The film also stars Damian Lewis as a mysterious and suspicious man who crosses paths with Gal Gadot’s character early in the film.

The trailer has already grabbed attention with its suspenseful story and Gal Gadot’s powerful performance. Blending action, mystery, and emotional drama, The Runner promises to keep viewers hooked from start to finish. The Runner is set to debut on Prime Video on September 2, 2026.

-Simran Gilra