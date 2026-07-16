Sohail Khan Makes Emotional Revelation About Childhood Trauma On Alliance

Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan made an emotional revelation in the latest episode of Prime Video’s Alliance. While his team finished at the top of the leaderboard during the episode, the focus shifted to a deeply personal conversation when Sohail spoke about an incident from his childhood. He shared that he had experienced sexual harassment when he was young and kept the experience to himself for many years.

Sohail spoke about the incident during a conversation with Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani, and Aly Goni. He explained that the experience changed the way he talks to his own children. According to Sohail, he always encourages them to speak openly if they ever face bullying or any uncomfortable situation instead of keeping it to themselves.

Speaking against ragging and the importance of sharing difficult experiences, Sohail said, “I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, ‘Daddy, this happened to me.’ He said, ‘Son, you kept this inside you for so many years.’ I said, ‘I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.’ I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything.”

Later in the episode, Sohail also became emotional while speaking about his family. During a conversation with host Kunal Kemmu, he said that although he had previously judged and hosted reality shows, participating as a contestant gave him a completely different experience. He added that the show had taught him something new even after 55 years of life.

Sohail Khan opens up about his heartbreaking experience with s*xual h@rassment during his childhood.



He carried the burden of misplaced shame for years before finally confiding in his father.



It takes incredible courage to speak out and remind everyone that it is never the… pic.twitter.com/9E9WaIru0P — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) July 16, 2026

The episode also featured Sohail’s reunion with his former wife, Seema Sajdeh, who recently entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant. Their interaction attracted attention from viewers, who noticed the friendly relationship they continue to share. Since joining the competition, Seema has been seen advising Sohail during tasks and encouraging him to participate more actively.

Alliance is a reality series on Prime Video hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The show combines physical challenges, strategy, and social gameplay. Contestants face eliminations every week while wildcard participants continue to enter the competition. New episodes are released daily at 12 noon.