Runner Trailer Offers A First Look At An Action Packed Mission

The makers of Runner have released the final official trailer for the upcoming action comedy ahead of its theatrical release in September in the United States. Distributed by Angel Studios, the film is set in Brisbane, Australia, and follows 2 men who become involved in a dangerous mission while trying to deliver a life saving organ.

The story centres on a former soldier who unexpectedly finds himself in a race against time after taking responsibility for transporting a liver needed for an urgent transplant. The organ must be delivered from Brisbane to the Gold Coast within 3 hours for a young girl waiting for surgery. During the journey, the delivery team becomes the target of a ruthless criminal cartel, turning the mission into a fight for survival.

The film stars Alan Ritchson as Hank Malone and Owen Wilson as Ben Bishop. Together, the 2 characters must overcome a series of dangerous situations while working together to complete the delivery. Along with intense action scenes, the trailer also highlights humorous moments between the lead characters, giving the film a mix of comedy and suspense.

The supporting cast includes Rodrigo Santoro, Leila George, Adriana Barraza, Sullivan Stapleton, Peta Sergeant, Geraldine Hakewill, and Goran D. Kleut. The latest trailer also introduces a bird that joins the characters during their journey, adding another light hearted element to the story.

According to the available information, the film will be released in a PG 13 version in the United States, with reduced violence while keeping the focus on action and comedy. The newly released trailer gives a clearer look at the relationship between the main characters and the challenges they face during the mission.

Set against the backdrop of Australia’s roads and landscapes, Runner combines high speed chases, action sequences, and humorous interactions while following a time sensitive medical delivery. With its final trailer now released, audiences have a better idea of the story, the characters, and the central mission that drives the film before it arrives in theatres in September.