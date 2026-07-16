Dhamaal 4 Continues Strong Box Office Run With Rs. 92.92 Crore

Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, has continued its strong performance at the Indian box office. The comedy film collected Rs. 6.90 crore on Day 6, taking its total collection to Rs. 92.92 crore in 6 days. With this performance, the film is now moving closer to the Rs. 100 crore mark.

The film has maintained steady collections even after the opening weekend. After a strong start, it continued to attract audiences during the weekdays, helping it build a healthy total in less than a week. If the current trend continues, Dhamaal 4 is expected to cross the Rs. 100 crore milestone soon.

According to the available box office figures, the film collected Rs. 15.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 23.31 crore on Saturday and Rs. 28.40 crore on Sunday. The collections remained stable during the weekdays with Rs. 8.91 crore on Monday, Rs. 9.90 crore on Tuesday, and Rs. 6.90 crore on Wednesday.

Trade observers believe the film has benefited from positive audience response, the popularity of the Dhamaal franchise, and support from family audiences. These factors have helped the film maintain steady collections after its opening weekend. The upcoming weekend will play an important role in determining how much further the film can extend its box office run.

Below are the day wise box office collections of Dhamaal 4:

Day Box Office Collection

Friday Rs. 15.50 crore

Saturday Rs. 23.31 crore

Sunday Rs. 28.40 crore

Monday Rs. 8.91 crore

Tuesday Rs. 9.90 crore

Wednesday Rs. 6.90 crore

Total Rs. 92.92 crore

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T Series in association with Devgn Films. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is a production of T Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.

With collections nearing Rs. 100 crore, Dhamaal 4 has recorded a strong start at the box office. Its performance over the coming days will determine how far it can extend its theatrical run.