Netflix’s New Documentary Revisits The Idaho Student M*rders

Netflix is set to release The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, a 3 part documentary series that examines one of the most widely followed criminal investigations in recent years. The series will premiere on July 29 and follows the events surrounding the deaths of 4 University of Idaho students, along with the investigation that led to the arrest of a suspect.

The documentary focuses on the case that began on November 13, 2022, when the bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were discovered inside an off campus home in Moscow, Idaho. The killings shocked the local community and attracted widespread attention across the United States. For nearly 2 months after the incident, investigators continued searching for the person responsible before making an arrest in the case.

According to Netflix, the documentary follows the investigation from the night of the killings through the major developments that eventually led to the suspect’s arrest. Along with covering the investigation, the series also aims to remember the lives of the 4 students and the impact the tragedy had on their families, friends, and the university community.

Directed by Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, the series is executive produced by Joe Berlinger, whose previous work includes Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey. The documentary includes police footage, archived material, and interviews with the victims’ families, providing a detailed look at how the investigation unfolded.

The series also explores how the case affected the close knit community of Moscow, Idaho, where the crime left residents searching for answers during the investigation. Through official footage and personal accounts, the documentary presents the timeline of events while examining the challenges faced by investigators.

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare will begin streaming on Netflix from July 29. The 3 part documentary offers viewers an overview of the investigation while highlighting the lives of the students whose deaths deeply affected their families and the wider community.