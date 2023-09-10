Abdu Rozik would love to do movies with Rohit Shetty

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, who was recently seen in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 as a guest, called host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty ‘rockstar’ of the show.

After making a hero’s entry in the quintessential Rohit Shetty style in ‘KKK’, Abdu performed a volley of stunts in the show.

Talking to IANS, Abdu called filmmaker Rohit Shetty, a person with a very good heart.

“He helped all the contestants. It is a very good show, the best show. I love that he is doing ‘Khatron’, no one can do this show. He is doing well. He is a rockstar. He is the king of Khatron,” shared Abdu.

On his reunion with Shiv Thakare in ‘KKK’, Abdu said: “My best buddy Shiv is doing very well in ‘Khatron’. He is doing very good stunts and had so much fun, we did each other’s different pranks.”

Another contestant of ‘KKK’, Archana Gautam was also a part of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, along with Abdu. Talking about her, he said: “It was good meeting her. In ‘Khatron’ nobody fights with each other, everyone is friends, helping each other. She is doing very well.”

Sharing about his fears and the stunts he performed on ‘KKK’, Abdu said: “I am afraid of the snakes a little bit, not much. They put me in a box with a hundred snakes. Little little yeah I’m scared. Not much. I did a helicopter stunt, I threw myself from the helicopter, I was scared also and I enjoyed it.”

If he wants to do movies with Rohit, the 19-year-old social media influencer said: “Yeah I would love to do movies with him. Why not?”

He further shared that whether he has been offered something or not, is a surprise. “Everything is a surprise right now, we can’t talk about it right now,” he added.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

