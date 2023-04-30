scorecardresearch
Abhishek Bachchan responds to Internet user who asked him about Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan complimented his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her work in the recently released Mani Ratnam directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2'

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently complimented his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her work in the recently released Mani Ratnam directorial ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ on his Twitter. However, one Internet user asked Abhishek to let Aishwarya sign more films on AB’s tweet. Abhishek, who is known for his sense of humour didn’t leave a chance to school the user.

Lavishing praise on his wife, Abhishek had tweeted, “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far.”

Replying to the same, the Internet user wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.”

Abhishek, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bholaa’, responded, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Abhishek is quite active on Twitter and takes a very dim view of things when someone crosses a line.



The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
'He's grown as a leader after being entrusted with captaincy mid-season in 2013': Pollard on 10 years of captain Rohit
Music was the winner this past week
