'Adipurush' actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before shooting

Actor Devdatta Nage, who will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, has recalled how the film's unit would star shooting everyday for the movie.

Devdatta recalled: “Every single day before starting the shoot, we used to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. I have to say that Goddess Saraswati resides in the hands of Manoj Muntashir (the dialogue writer). He has breathed life into this epic story with his writing.”

‘Adipurush’ is an upcoming 2023 Indian mythological film based on the Sanskrit epic ‘Ramayana’. The film is directed by Om Raut.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in his Telugu debut and Sunny Singh.

‘Adipurush’, is set to be released theatrically on June 16.

IIT Mandi team to turn agriculture residue, paper waste to useful chemicals
