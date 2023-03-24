Ajay Devgn: In early 90s, directors used to give an idea of scene without script

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recalled the era of the 90s and shared how he has done several movies without even getting proper script.

He has also shared his experiences when the writer used to come to give a narration and they used to act out their script as if they were auditioning.

Ajay, who has delivered several hits in the 90s including ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, ‘Jigar’, ‘Suhaag’, ‘Diljale’, ‘Pyar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, among others, made a comparison of that era from today, and said that certain times he used to be given idea about a particular scene without specific script.

He said: “In the early 90s, it was not uncommon for directors to give actors a general idea of the scene and then allow them to improvise their lines and actions without a specific script. I have even performed in such movies as well.”

Ajay is coming along with Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal to promote their film ‘Bholaa’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

He shared his experience of how certain times writers enact an entire scene while explaining it to the actor as if they are giving an audition.

He added: “I have experienced this many times where directors or writers have come to me and started narrating the story. However, during the narration, they began acting out certain scenes as if they were auditioning for the role themselves.”

