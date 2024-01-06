Ajay Devgn starts shooting for ‘Raid 2’ in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has started the shoot for his much-awaited movie ‘Raid 2’. The film, which is a sequel to the 2018 release ‘Raid’. The actor is reuniting with the director Raj Kumar Gupta for the sequel. Raj Kumar Gupta, who is also known for his breakout indie film ‘Aamir’ and the 2011 hit ‘No One Killed Jessica’, also directed ‘Raid’.

The film began its shoot on Saturday in Mumbai and will be shot across Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Rajasthan.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on his X: “AJAY DEVGN: ‘RAID 2’ STARTS TODAY… 15 NOV 2024 RELEASE… #IRS Officer #AmayPatnaik is back… #AjayDevgn reunites with director #RajkumarGupta for #Raid2, the sequel to #Raid (2018).”

He further mentioned: “The film commences shoot in #Mumbai today and will be extensively shot in #Mumbai, #Delhi, #UP and #Rajasthan. #Raid2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar… In *cinemas* 15 Nov 2024 (sic).”

The actor will be seen reprising his role of IRS Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Amay Patnaik, in the sequel.

‘Raid’ is based on the real life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s which distinguished itself from others for being the longest raid in Indian history, lasting 3 days and 2 nights.