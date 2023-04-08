scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Akshay Oberoi takes son Avyaan out for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' outing

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is known for his work in ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Inside Edge’ and the recently released streaming film ‘Gaslight’, went out for a movie with his son Avyaan on Saturday.

The actor took to the story section of his Instagram on Saturday and shared a collage of two pictures of himself with Avyaan. He wrote on the pictures, ‘#TheSuperMarioBros’.

In the pictures, Oberoi can be seen in a casual avatar sporting a simple t-shirt paired with a pair of grey pants. He rounded up his look with a pair of glasses and a moustache.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ which was released in India on April 7, has globally earned $120.7 million so far. The film is being called a new gold standard for the films conceived from video games.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be soon seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot in upcoming film ‘Fighter’. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the historic success of ‘Pathaan’.

‘Fighter’ also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who is also soaking in all the audience appreciation for ‘Pathaan’.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Previous article
Cheering fans throng Allu Arjun's home on b'day, 'Pushpa' star waves at them
This May Also Interest You
News

Cheering fans throng Allu Arjun's home on b'day, 'Pushpa' star waves at them

News

Shakira takes her kids on hols before moving to Miami after split with Pique

News

James Gunn hints at possible Marvel and DC crossover

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his transformation in 'Aadujeevitham'

News

Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'

News

Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her

Health & Lifestyle

Antibody that blocks Omicron, other Covid variants identified

Sports

IPL 2023: Will have to bowl well to defend 199 on a really good batting wicket, says Jos Buttler

Sports

3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, win series 2-1

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Buttler, Hetmyer propel Rajasthan Royals to 199/4 against Delhi Capitals

Technology

OpenAI's ChatGPT is a product, not AI research: Meta chief AI scientist

News

Rupali Ganguly celebrates b'day on 'Anupamaa' set, says 'I love birthdays'

News

Brad Pitt let elderly neighbour live in his house rent-free until his death

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash

News

Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win

Sports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

Sports

IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav

News

Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US