Ali Fazal calls Vin Diesel the soul of 'Fast' fam, 'kindest man' he knows

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who made his international debut with the seventh installment of the mega-action film ‘Fast and the Furious’, has heaped praise on his co-actor Vin Diesel as he joined him for the premiere of Fast X’ in Rome.

Ali took to Instagram, where he shared a video where he is seen posing and chatting with Diesel. In the backdrop, the iconic Colosseum is seen as the two posed.

“AND THE FAST X PREMIERE WENT DOWN HARD RIGHT HERE AT THE COLOSSEUM .. cuz #Wheninrome you go gladiator style.. #fastx #reunion #furious7 Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel. You are the kindest man i know and the soul of the Fast fam. Feel proud to be part of the team. (disclaimer – am not in fast X guys, but there for Love),” Ali wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Ali will soon be flying off to the US, where he will be promoting his next big Hollywood release, ‘Kandahar’ with Gerard Butler.

In addition to his international work, Ali is also busy on the work front in India. He will soon be seen in ‘Khufiya’ with Tabu, ‘Metro In Dino’ with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, and the third season of India’s biggest OTT series, Mirzapur.

