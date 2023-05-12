scorecardresearch
Ali Fazal to join Vin Diesel, Jason Mamoa for international premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome

Rome, May 12 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal is set to attend the international premiere of ‘Fast X’ in Rome.

The actor made his international debut with the seventh installment of the mega-action ‘Fast and the Furious’, and has been invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise.

Fazal will be seen alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Mamoa at the premiere, which is taking place on May 11 in Rome.

Ali said: “I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome, and it is an honour to have been invited as part of my past involvement with the franchise. This is where it all began for me when it comes to my work globally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me.”

“I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew, and I look forward to seeing what’s in store this time of the action magic that they have created .”

Since his international debut, Ali Fazal has made headlines with his performances in major international films, including his titular lead in ‘Victoria and Abdul’ alongside Dame Judi Dench and ‘Death on the Nile’ alongside Gal Gadot.

Ali will soon be flying off to the US, where he will be promoting his next big Hollywood release, ‘Kandahar’ with Gerard Butler.

In addition to his international work, Ali is also busy on the work front in India. He will soon be seen in ‘Khufiya’ with Tabu, ‘Metro In Dino’ with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, and the third season of India’s biggest OTT series, Mirzapur.

