Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor twinning and winning in black at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening 

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release is just a few days away. Well, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai

By Pooja Tiwari
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release is just a few days away. Well, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai and a lot of celebrities showed up.

Ranbir Kapoor was one of them. The actor arrived along with the leading lady and his wifey Alia Bhatt to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

At the special screening, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor set some major couple goals as they showed up wearing matching sweatshirts. Both of them carried black sweatshirts saying ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’. Before entering the venue, the couple also posed adorably for the paparazzi.

Pooja Tiwari
