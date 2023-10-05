Alia Bhatt shares pictures from Day 1 of Jigra shoot

Alia Bhatt began shooting for her upcoming film Jigra. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Alia’s own production company Eternal Sunshine Production. Alia shared some pictures from the first day shoot on her Instagram.

The first picture shows Alia Bhatt looking upwards in front of her vanity van. Alia Bhatt looks intense in another picture. Another picture shows Alia getting her make-up done while sister Shaheen accompanies her on the sets. There are also snippets of a pair of shoes, the director and the clapboard.

Alia wrote in the caption, “And we’re rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA.”

The movie was announced last week. Alia Bhatt shared an extensive note. It read, “Presenting Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”